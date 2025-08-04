Home NCAA: We’re not going to mess with March Madness, not this year, at least
NCAA: We're not going to mess with March Madness, not this year, at least

Chris Graham
Good news, for now, with March Madness: the NCAA isn’t planning to screw up the good thing it has there, not this year, anyway.

“Expanding the tournament fields is no longer being contemplated for the 2026 men’s and women’s basketball championships,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement released on Monday.

You see the caveat there: not in 2026.

I don’t see how anything happens with the NCAA Tournaments until the existing TV deal for the men’s tournament with CBS and Warner Bros. runs out in 2032.

Unless there’s something in the contract that gives the NCAA more money for more games, what’s the point, right?

“The committees will continue conversations on whether to recommend expanding to 72 or 76 teams in advance of the 2027 championships,” Gavitt said.

Bummer.

