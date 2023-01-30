Countries
news nba legend bill walton gets his own manningcast on nba league pass
Sports

NBA legend Bill Walton gets his own ‘ManningCast’ on NBA League Pass

Chris Graham
Published:

nbaBill Walton fans, rejoice. We get more of Bill the next few Monday nights.

Walton is hosting the “ManningCast”-like “Throw it Down with Bill Walton” on the NBA League Pass on Mondays.

The alternative game telecast has Walton holding court with Jason Benetti serving as the play-by-play announcer, assuming Walton lets Benetti get a word in now and then.

“This incredible dream is the thrill, honor and privilege of a lifetime.  Wow, and on the NBA’s global and intergalactic platform too!” Walton said, because of course that’s what he’d say.

More of what Walton, of course had to say about the new show:

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. Please help me throw it down as this volcanic eruption celebrates the best of life, nature, sport, the NBA and everything else. We promise to blast through the real, imaginary and self-imposed limits of the known universe and beyond. Won’t you come with me. Hold on if you can.  Hold on if you dare. ‘Throw it Down,’ exclusively on the NBA App, where dreams become reality, where we come to grow and where the deal goes down.”

Like the ManningCast, Walton’s “Throw it Down” has a run of special guests joining in.

The next broadcast – around the Toronto-Phoenix game – is tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Three other dates are set:

  • Monday, Feb. 6: Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Feb. 27: Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Monday, March 6: Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. ET

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

