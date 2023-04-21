Countries
national forest roads trails temporarily closed in rockingham county
National Forest roads, trails temporarily closed in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Some National Forest system roads and trails in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will remain closed over the next several months as Dominion Energy continues works to rebuild the 500 kilovolt Mount Storm-Valley electricity transmission line running through Rockingham County and Pendleton County, W.Va.

Roads and trails are closed during road maintenance, tree felling operations and new tower construction. Project work will impact 45 miles of road over an estimated three-year duration of the project.

Closed roads include:

  • Ant Knob Road
  • Clines Road
  • Oak Flat Road
  • Long Run Road
  • Dictum Ridge Road
  • Overlook Road
  • Second Mountain Trail
  • Vepco Road
  • Bear Oak
  • Mud Hole
  • Leading Ridge Rock
  • Craun Ridge
  • German River
  • Old Mans Run
  • Ritchie Spur

The Rocky Run ATV Trail is also temporarily closed.

National Forest System lands play an integral role in supporting America’s energy infrastructure needs by providing energy corridors for special uses, including electricity transmission.

The Mt Storm-Valley transmission line has been in place for more than 50 years and crosses 15.5 miles of National Forest System lands.

“Please be aware of construction activities and closures as you plan your national forest visit,” says Gregg Slezak, North River Deputy District Ranger. “We appreciate your patience as many popular seasonal roads will remain closed through 2023.”

For a complete list of road closures related to this project, see Dominion Energy’s website.

For more information about the authorization for the project, visit the project webpage.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

