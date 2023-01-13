Menu
news missing person chesterfield county seeks information on 48 year old woman
State/National

Missing person: Chesterfield County seeks information on 48-year-old woman

Chris Graham
Published:

jewel fosterThe Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 48-year-old woman.

Jewel E. Foster was last seen leaving her home in the 9200 block of Miranda Lane in Chesterfield County on Saturday. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Foster left with a bag and no cell phone.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

