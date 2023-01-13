Missing person: Chesterfield County seeks information on 48-year-old woman

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 48-year-old woman.

Jewel E. Foster was last seen leaving her home in the 9200 block of Miranda Lane in Chesterfield County on Saturday. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Foster left with a bag and no cell phone.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.