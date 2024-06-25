Missing person alert: Rockingham County authorities search for missing Grottoes man

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 52-year-old male.

Mark Sipe was last seen on June 18 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Ore Bank Road near Madison Run Trail in Grottoes.

Sipe was dropped off by a friend in a white 2002 Chevy Avalanche. He was supposed to be picked up one hour later but never showed up at the pick-up point.

Sipe was last seen wearing shorts and a black sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800. Case # 24-18585