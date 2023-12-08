Missing person alert: Charlottesville Police searching for missing Fredericksburg teen

The Charlottesville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Haley Flippo, from Fredericksburg, fled an event at the Fry Springs Beach Club in Charlottesville on Nov. 4.

Flippo had only been in the area for three days.

It is reported that she has a tattoo that reads “Mama tried” on her left forearm and a tattoo that reads “loving with a butterfly” on her left foot.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a hoodie.

Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434)-970-3280.