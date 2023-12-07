Missing person alert: Augusta County authorities searching for runaway teens

Two Augusta County teen runaways are the focus of a search by local authorities.

Bryan Levi Rowe, 13, and Christian Brayden Rowe, 12, were last seen on Thursday around noon at their home in Mount Sidney, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Rowe was last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan and white shoes, carrying an Osprey backpack, and was riding a dark colored bicycle. Christian Rowe, who goes by Brayden, was last seen wearing a teal hoodie, bright blue Adidas shoes, carrying a backpack, and was riding a lime green bicycle.

If anyone has any information about these runaway juveniles, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017