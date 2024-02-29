Metrics: Win at Boston College bumps Virginia slightly with the computers

Virginia got its fifth true road win Wednesday night at Boston College, and it was a Quad 2 win – which is supposed to be a good thing, two good things, actually.

You know, the road win, and it being a Quad 2.

A Quad 1 is better, but a Quad 2, you know, ain’t bad.

The computers, as you see below, barely noticed.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change SOR 35 32 +3 ELO 38 33 +5 KPI 38 35 +3 NET 48 46 +2 BPI 48 46 +2 KenPom 67 64 +3 Average 44.8 42.7 +2.1

Looking at the ACC as a whole, Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7 ACC), even with the loss at Notre Dame, is still looking OK, computer-wise.

Pitt (18-10, 9-8 ACC), meanwhile, is going to need to either run the table – at BC, at home with FSU and NC State – or win the ACC Tournament.