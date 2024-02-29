Countries
Metrics: Win at Boston College bumps Virginia slightly with the computers
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Win at Boston College bumps Virginia slightly with the computers

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia got its fifth true road win Wednesday night at Boston College, and it was a Quad 2 win – which is supposed to be a good thing, two good things, actually.

You know, the road win, and it being a Quad 2.

A Quad 1 is better, but a Quad 2, you know, ain’t bad.

The computers, as you see below, barely noticed.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR 35 32  +3
ELO 38 33 +5
KPI 38 35  +3
NET 48 46 +2
BPI 48 46  +2
KenPom 67 64  +3
Average 44.8 42.7  +2.1

Looking at the ACC as a whole, Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7 ACC), even with the loss at Notre Dame, is still looking OK, computer-wise.

Pitt (18-10, 9-8 ACC), meanwhile, is going to need to either run the table – at BC, at home with FSU and NC State – or win the ACC Tournament.

School Average Rating Projected Seed Line
UNC  8.0  2
Duke  11.5  3
Clemson  22.3  5/6
Wake Forest  38  9/10
Virginia  42.7  10/11
Pitt  57.5  bubble

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

