Metrics: Win at Boston College bumps Virginia slightly with the computers

Virginia got its fifth true road win Wednesday night at Boston College, and it was a Quad 2 win – which is supposed to be a good thing, two good things, actually.
You know, the road win, and it being a Quad 2.
A Quad 1 is better, but a Quad 2, you know, ain’t bad.
The computers, as you see below, barely noticed.
|Metric
|Previous Rank
|Rank Today
|Change
|SOR
|35
|32
|+3
|ELO
|38
|33
|+5
|KPI
|38
|35
|+3
|NET
|48
|46
|+2
|BPI
|48
|46
|+2
|KenPom
|67
|64
|+3
|Average
|44.8
|42.7
|+2.1
Looking at the ACC as a whole, Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7 ACC), even with the loss at Notre Dame, is still looking OK, computer-wise.
Pitt (18-10, 9-8 ACC), meanwhile, is going to need to either run the table – at BC, at home with FSU and NC State – or win the ACC Tournament.
|School
|Average Rating
|Projected Seed Line
|UNC
|8.0
|2
|Duke
|11.5
|3
|Clemson
|22.3
|5/6
|Wake Forest
|38
|9/10
|Virginia
|42.7
|10/11
|Pitt
|57.5
|bubble