Metrics: Virginia continues to fall in computer rankings with another L
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Virginia continues to fall in computer rankings with another L

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia, a couple of weeks ago, was solidly in the projected NCAA Tournament, as high as a seven seed in some renderings of the Selection Sunday bracket.

Three losses in the last four games have Virginia a loss at Boston College on Wednesday away from being on the wrong side of the bubble.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR 33 35  -2
ELO 30 38  -8
KPI 34 38  -4
NET 50 48 +2
BPI 44 48  -4
KenPom 65 67  -2
Average 41.0 44.8  -3.8

 

Meanwhile, lookie here at Wake Forest. The computers suddenly love the Deacs, though I’m waiting for Duke to petition the ACC to take away their win from Saturday because of the postgame court storm.

I’m only half-kidding there.

School Average Rating Projected Seed Line
UNC  8.0  2
Duke  10.7  2/3
Clemson  22.5  5/6
Wake Forest  31.7  8
Virginia  44.8  11/bubble
Pitt  51.3  bubble

