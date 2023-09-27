Men’s Soccer: UVA gets header from Stephen Annor, slips past ETSU, 1-0

Stephen Annor’s fifth goal of the season was the difference in a 1-0 win for the UVA soccer team over East Tennessee State at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (5-3-1, 1-2 ACC) opened the game on the front foot and threatened to score with less than five minutes played in the match. Elias Norris played a ball back to Albin Gashi at the top of the area, where the left-footed attempt sailed just high of the crossbar.

In the ninth minute, the Cavaliers probed down the left side once again as Gashi slid a pass into Mangarov who fired an attempt across his body but was denied by the diving ETSU 3-5-1, 0-0-0 SoCon) goalkeeper.

The remainder of the half was commanded by Virginia as the Cavaliers methodically looked to break down a resolute Buccaneers defense. The teams went into the halftime break locked in a scoreless tie.

With just over an hour played, Virginia broke through. Daniel Mangarov drove down the left flank stopping short of the byline. The midfielder did well in a tight area to whip a cross in close to the six-yard box where Stephen Annor was there to meet it with his head and guide his shot inside the far post.

The Cavaliers never looked in jeopardy for the remainder of the match as they possessed the ball for the majority of the final 30 minutes and when defending, did not concede a dangerous chance to ETSU.

Virginia came inches away from doubling its advantage in the closing minutes of the game as Elias Norris turned the Buccaneers over in midfield and took his chance down the left side. The low attempt bounced off the inside of the far post where an ETSU was there to clear his lines.