U.S. News

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million after no Friday night winner

Crystal Graham
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow with an estimated $640 million on the line for the next drawing on Tuesday. This is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

There was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing – the white balls 10, 24, 48, 51 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

The last jackpot won was on April 18.

In the July 14 drawing, there were a total of 1,695,070 winning tickets at all prize levels. One ticket in South Carolina is worth $2 million. Tickets for $1 million were sold in California (two) and North Carolina.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 15.9 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $3 million.

There has been no million prize winner during this run in Virginia.

However, there have been 23 prizes of $1 million or more, won in 15 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. EST.

