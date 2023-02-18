Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news meeting scheduled to discuss action plan for historic port republic road neighborhood
Local

Meeting scheduled to discuss action plan for historic Port Republic Road neighborhood

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to discuss the use of Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to the historic Port Republic Road neighborhood.

The meeting, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m., will take place in Room 7 at the Rosenwald Community Center, located at 413 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro.

Discussion will focus on eligible activities that will further the goals outlined in the recently completed Port Republic Road Community Action Plan. In the plan, the Port Republic neighborhood identified three goals: to preserve Port Republic’s historic resources, use its past to reinvest in its future and improve the overall quality of life.

Waynesboro has been designated as an entitlement community through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program since 2013. Under this designation, the city receives an annual grant based on a formula that incorporates population data and other community needs such as housing overcrowding, age of housing and extent of poverty.

The funds must be used to meet one of three national objectives: benefit low-and-moderate income persons, aid in the prevention and elimination of slums and blight or meet needs having a particular urgency, such as disaster relief.

A copy of the plan can be found at https://www.waynesboro.va.us/1189/Neighborhood-Plans.

For additional information, contact the Community Development Department’s planning division at [email protected] or (540) 942-6604.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

dairy farms
Virginia

Virginia program awards $875,000 in matching grants to preserve farmland

Crystal Graham
kihei clark
Sports

Virginia’s Kihei Clark continues to break records, and receives more good riddance 

Chris Graham

Once again Saturday, Virginia's Kihei Clark set a new UVA basketball record, and got an earful from the opposing coach in the postgame handshake line. 

ben vander plas
Sports

Postgame post-mortem: Five observations from #6 Virginia’s 57-55 win over Notre Dame

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett is obviously set on the starting lineup with Ben Vander Plas at the five spot because he thinks it gives him more offense.

uva notre dame buzzer beater
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia escapes Notre Dame, open buzzer-beater, wins 57-55

Chris Graham
police investigation
U.S./World

California man faces hate crime charges for shootings outside two L.A. synagogues

Chris Graham
anxiety mental health
Perspectives

Send in the Maroon People: A new approach, post-George Floyd, to conflict resolution

Melinda Burrell
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Updated schedule for the week of Feb. 20-24

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy