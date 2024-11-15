MBU cross country runners from Lexington, Waynesboro advance to regional meet

Mary Baldwin University’s women’s cross country team placed third overall at the USA South Championships.

Nicky Black, of Lexington, and Caroline Motley, of Waynesboro, both earned a spot in the NCAA South Regional meet.

Black secured a first-place finish and the title of USA South individual champion. Black was awarded the additional honors of first-team all-conference, 2024 runner of the year and the newcomer of the year.

Motley also had an outstanding showing earning a top-10 finish and all-conference honors.

“This is a proud moment for MBU cross country,” said Rob VanCleve, head coach of the women’s cross country team at the Staunton university. “Nicky’s championship performance and Caroline’s stellar race are inspiring achievements that highlight their dedication and the progress of our program.”