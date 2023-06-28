Matchups announced for 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge

The ACC, SEC and ESPN have announced the matchups for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, with the UVA men getting Texas A&M, and the UVA women getting Missouri.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30.

The games will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Miami, which advanced to the men’s Final Four this past season, plays at Kentucky on Nov. 28 in one marquee matchup.

The other big men’s Challenge game is Tennessee-UNC on Nov. 29.

On the women’s side, we get a heavyweight matchup pitting Final Four participants Virginia Tech and LSU, the eventual 2023 national champ, on Nov. 30.

The UVA-Texas A&M men’s game features the ACC regular-season co-champs at Virginia (25-7, 15-5 ACC) against the SEC runners-up at Texas A&M (25-10, 15-3 SEC).

A&M is coached by former Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, who has gone 76-47 in four seasons at College Station.

The UVA-Missouri women’s game features the return of Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to the state of Missouri, where she coached for three seasons at Missouri State, leading the Bears to three 20+-win seasons before taking the job at Virginia heading into the 2022-2023 season.

2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.

2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Florida at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Mississippi State, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Ole Miss, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Missouri at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at Georgia, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida State, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at LSU, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Auburn, 9 p.m.

All times Eastern