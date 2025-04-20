Home Maryland man leads Virginia State Police on pursuit, stopped after striking transit bus
Virginia

Crystal Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
A 21-year-old Maryland man led Virginia State Police on a pursuit Saturday before striking multiple vehicles including a transit bus.

Cory Michael-Joseph Zufall, of Reistertown, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, four counts of felony hit and run, one count of misdemeanor hit and run and felony eluding.

The incident occurred at 9:20 p.m. when a VSP trooper attempted a traffic stop of an Infinity that was driving recklessly on Interstate 495 northbound at the Springfield Interchange, also known as the Mixing Bowl, an area where interstates 95, 395 and 495 intersect.

The Infiniti, driven by Zufall, did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Zufall exited Interstate 495 at Gallows Road, where the Virginia State Police trooper attempted a maneuver to try and stop the vehicle.  However, the maneuver was unsuccessful, and the suspect continued back onto Interstate 495 northbound.

The Infiniti then exited onto Route 7 eastbound, where it clipped the mirror of a third vehicle.

A second attempt to stop the vehicle was also unsuccessful.

The suspect vehicle eventually lost control near the intersection of Route 7 and South Walter Reed Drive, striking a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus.

Zufall was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Three passengers in Zufall’s vehicle were identified and released.

The driver of the Odyssey was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the WMATA bus, and the driver was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

