news mark warner hires lot kwarteng the fifth black legislative director in the u s senate
U.S./World

Mark Warner hires Lot Kwarteng, the fifth Black legislative director in the U.S. Senate

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of the office of Sen. Mark Warner.

Sen. Mark R. Warner announced Monday the appointment of Lot Kwarteng as Legislative Director in the senator’s Capitol Hill office.

Kwarteng, a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, will be one of five Black legislative directors in the U.S. Senate.

“I am thrilled to announce that Lot Kwarteng will serve as my next Legislative Director. Lot comes with extensive policy experience, a focus on collaboration, and an outcome-based attention to detail. I trust that his knowledge and background will serve him in successfully guiding the policy team as we work to see through the implementation of the landmark reforms enacted last Congress, and continue to seek out opportunities for bipartisan progress in the 118th Congress,” Warner said.

Kwarteng most recently served as a senior policy advisor in the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. He handled legislative issues and collaborated with Democratic Policy and Communications Committee staff.

Prior to that, Kwarteng worked in the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

He came to D.C. through the Emerging Leaders Program sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

