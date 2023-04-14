Countries
Mailbag: Reader thinks AFP should fire me over my Virginia-Tennessee game column

Chris Graham
nissan stadium
(© steheap – stock.adobe.com)

Subject line: UVA-Tenn Game/Politics

Another ill-informed nauseating column from you. You draw fake conclusions and misguided analogies that severely hit the mark. Consistently. The football game shouldn’t be cancelled, but maybe you should be.

Let’s call on the Augusta Free Press to fire Chris Graham.

– Heydude296

Here we go again, right?

The two Black legislators are already back in the Tennessee House, and I’m still getting emails from the devoted racist ideologue Trumpers who didn’t like my column in which I suggested that Virginia should cancel its season opener in Nashville against Tennessee in protest.

One guy engaged me in a back-and-forth for most of the day on Tuesday that ended up being about, of all things, trans swimmers, go figure.

I’ve been called every name implying a lack of knowledge in the book, which, fine, considering the people making the observations.

Only this guy thinks Augusta Free Press to fire me.

This despite admitting that my conclusions and analogies “severely hit the mark. Consistently.”

Seriously, what else can I do but “severely hit the mark. Consistently”?

There’s no pleasing some people.

Anyway, I had bad news for Heydude296: I’m the owner, publisher, editor, chief bottle washer here.

I should have UVA athletics ban you. 

This was the retort when I informed Heydude296 that, after careful consideration, I had decided against firing me.

Maybe I should quake in my boots.

Who knows, maybe Heydude296 has pull over there on Grounds.

More likely, he/she is a message-board hero.

I responded back to the effect that, basically, bring it on.

Ban me because I wrote a column suggesting that the athletics department cancel a football game in a racist state, and I’d milk it into positive press to make my next million.

Please throw me in that briar patch.

I should report you to the Virginia Press Association.

I’m not a member, so, go ahead.

I wasn’t even aware the Virginia Press Association still existed, but, yep, still does.

I never did figure out what being a member would do for me.

Once I realized that I didn’t need to try to win awards in the VPA’s annual competition, because the only reason you try to win awards is to use them to try to get a better job – and I already have the best job that I want, one I’m never going to be fired or laid off from – the dues made no sense.

I suggested to Heydude296 here that, with his options running low, maybe he could tell the teacher on me.

That would learn me.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

