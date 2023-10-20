Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mailbag: Hey, big talker, why don’t you give money to the Virginia Athletics Foundation?
Sports

Mailbag: Hey, big talker, why don’t you give money to the Virginia Athletics Foundation?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Thomas Jefferson UVA
(© David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com)

As a UVA graduate, are you a member of the VAF? Or do you give to NIL? Or to you give to the school in any capacity at all?

Ford M.

The answer: emphatic no.

But I think I see where the question from my new fellow UVA alum friend is going.

I’ve positioned myself as a very public supporter and even more public critic of the UVA Athletics program and the University across the board over the years, so, shouldn’t I maybe have some skin in the game?

Fair point.

My response: they don’t need my money.

Here’s why.

Starting with the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF reported $45.9 million in receipts against $40.3 million in expenses in tax-year 2021.

It had total assets of $166 million at the end of 2021.

UVA Athletics led the ACC in total revenue in 2022-2023, at $161.9 million.

What I can do to be a part of that: a drop in the bucket.

Switching over to the University as a whole, UVA has an endowment of $13.6 billion – billion, with a b- – and the annual operating budget is $5.4 billion, with $2.3 billion of that spent in the academic division, and $3 billion in the medical center.

Those are all ungodly sums, far beyond anything I can comprehend in terms of scale – and I say that as someone who is fortunately, after 20 years of building a small business, actually doing pretty well financially.

But the thousands – with a t- – that my wife and I give to charitable causes every year wouldn’t be anywhere near a penny on the dollar toward the bottom line at UVA.

So, our thinking on what we do with our dollars is, we want to have impact.

My wife lost her identical twin sister to suicide at 15; she has made suicide prevention her mission in life.

We give money there, more generally toward mental-health advocacy, and we also put money toward LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy.

All of those are important to us.

And all of that money is spent locally, where we think we can have the most impact.

Giving money to a football ops center, nah, doesn’t move the needle for me.

Winning football games vs. helping save lives: it’s not even close.

And before you @ me about how giving to the VAF helps pay for the kids who play go to school, if that’s why folks are giving, not to try to get wins, but to help the kids get an education, I’m all for that.

Me personally, though, as a former first-generation college student from a horribly economically-disadvantaged background, I could see being a part of an effort aimed at getting more kids like me access to a UVA education.

On the one hand, helping the next kid growing up in a trailer park in a broken home change their life.

On the other, helping a football program get back to .500.

It’s all about bang for the buck for me.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

Technology, U.S. & World

Senate Intelligence Committee hosts roundtable on financing of critical minerals for U.S. technology

Rebecca Barnabi
health care
Health, Local

UVA Health Orthopedics makes national list of hospitals and health systems

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Health Orthopedics has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2023 list of 100 hospitals with great orthopedic programs.

commonwealth veterans day event
U.S. & World

GUARD VA Benefits would protect veterans, reinstate criminal penalties

Rebecca Barnabi

Current law prohibits unaccredited claim representatives from charging to assist a veteran in the preparation of a VA benefit claim.

israel palestine
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics

Wim Laven: Children first

Wim Laven
israel palestine
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics

Tom H. Hastings: First one to commit to nonviolence wins

Tom H. Hastings
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy