Lynchburg tops FredNats in series opener, 9-3

A big third inning propelled the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 9-3 win against the Fredericksburg Nationals in a series opener on Tuesday.

FredNats starter Jake Bennett got through the first two innings without allowing a run, but ran into some issues in the third. Lexer Saduy got hit by a pitch and stole second to open the frame, then Nate Furman singled, while a throwing error by Elijah Green allowed Saduy to score the first run of the game.

Juan Benjamin singled after Furman, then Wuilfredo Antunez reached on an E3 by Roismar Quintana to load the bases. After Bennett got the next two outs, Jose Devers blasted a first-pitch grand slam to put Lynchburg up 5-0.

The damage wasn’t done there, as Tyresse Turner and Manuel Mejias both walked. Lexer Saduy then doubled down the right field line, scoring both runners who were aided by an E9 by Brenner Cox.

The Nats began to rally back in the top of the fifth, as Brenner Cox picked up a single and Robert Hassell walked. Armando Cruz then singled into right field to load the bases. Daylen Lile plated the FredNats first run with an RBI ground out, then Brady House reached on an infield single to third base, driving in Hassell III and making it a 7-2 deficit.

After Lynchburg couldn’t extend their lead in the home half of the fifth, Sammy Infante walked to lead off the sixth, then stole second base. Roismar Quintana drew a walk as well, then a fielder’s choice groundball pushed Infante to third base. He came around to score on a balk, to make it 7-3 Hillcats.

Lynchburg took advantage of another FredNats error to open the bottom of the seventh inning, as Jose Devers singled then advanced to second on an E4. Tyresse Turner came up next and immediately drove Devers in with a double to right field. A balk gave Turner third base, then Manuel Mejias doubled to push Turner across, extending the Lynchburg advantage to 9-3.

Top 30 Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana gets the nod in game two for the Nats, against Austin Peterson for the Hillcats. First pitch is at 6:30.