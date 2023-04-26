Countries
newslynchburg tops frednats in series opener 9 3
Sports

Lynchburg tops FredNats in series opener, 9-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

FredNatsA big third inning propelled the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 9-3 win against the Fredericksburg Nationals in a series opener on Tuesday.

FredNats starter Jake Bennett got through the first two innings without allowing a run, but ran into some issues in the third. Lexer Saduy got hit by a pitch and stole second to open the frame, then Nate Furman singled, while a throwing error by Elijah Green allowed Saduy to score the first run of the game.

Juan Benjamin singled after Furman, then Wuilfredo Antunez reached on an E3 by Roismar Quintana to load the bases. After Bennett got the next two outs, Jose Devers blasted a first-pitch grand slam to put Lynchburg up 5-0.

The damage wasn’t done there, as Tyresse Turner and Manuel Mejias both walked. Lexer Saduy then doubled down the right field line, scoring both runners who were aided by an E9 by Brenner Cox.

The Nats began to rally back in the top of the fifth, as Brenner Cox picked up a single and Robert Hassell walked. Armando Cruz then singled into right field to load the bases. Daylen Lile plated the FredNats first run with an RBI ground out, then Brady House reached on an infield single to third base, driving in Hassell III and making it a 7-2 deficit.

After Lynchburg couldn’t extend their lead in the home half of the fifth, Sammy Infante walked to lead off the sixth, then stole second base. Roismar Quintana drew a walk as well, then a fielder’s choice groundball pushed Infante to third base. He came around to score on a balk, to make it 7-3 Hillcats.

Lynchburg took advantage of another FredNats error to open the bottom of the seventh inning, as Jose Devers singled then advanced to second on an E4. Tyresse Turner came up next and immediately drove Devers in with a double to right field. A balk gave Turner third base, then Manuel Mejias doubled to push Turner across, extending the Lynchburg advantage to 9-3.

Top 30 Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana gets the nod in game two for the Nats, against Austin Peterson for the Hillcats. First pitch is at 6:30.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

