Virginia

Lynchburg: Suspect in custody after fire set intentionally at Miller Park

Crystal Graham
lynchburg miller park
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday related to a small brush fire started at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

William Allen, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of setting fire to woods, fences, grass, etc.

He is currently being held without bond.

According to authorities, Lynchburg Police and the Lynchburg Fire departments responded to the brush fire at 1:11 p.m., and fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

The fire was limited to a small area, and no injuries or property damage were reported, according to police.

The Miller Park fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

Witnesses at the scene provided police officers with a description of the individual believed to be responsible for starting the fire.

At 2:43 p.m., with the assistance of a witness, officers located the suspect, Allen, in the area of the Kemper Street train station.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact Officer Wardlow at (434) 282-7749 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

