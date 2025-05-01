A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday related to a small brush fire started at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
William Allen, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of setting fire to woods, fences, grass, etc.
He is currently being held without bond.
According to authorities, Lynchburg Police and the Lynchburg Fire departments responded to the brush fire at 1:11 p.m., and fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire.
The fire was limited to a small area, and no injuries or property damage were reported, according to police.
The Miller Park fire was determined to have been intentionally set.
Witnesses at the scene provided police officers with a description of the individual believed to be responsible for starting the fire.
At 2:43 p.m., with the assistance of a witness, officers located the suspect, Allen, in the area of the Kemper Street train station.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact Officer Wardlow at (434) 282-7749 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.
