The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the driver of a red SUV connected to a fatal motorcycle accident.

The accident occurred on March 25 on U.S. 29 in Lynchburg, just before the Kemper Street exit.

Maquale Moon, 33, of Campbell County, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died.

According to the LPD, the motorcycle was located in the northbound lanes; Moon was found in the southbound lanes.

As part of its investigation, police are looking to speak with the driver of a red SUV that was in the area of the fatal motorcycle accident around 6:40 a.m.

“This individual may have important information regarding the incident,” police said in a news release today.

Police are also seeking any witnesses who may have seen the crash or the events leading up to it.

If you have any information related to this crash, contact Officer Dondero at (434) 221-4644 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

