Virginia

Child seriously injured after hit-and-run while playing; Lynchburg man in custody

Crystal Graham
A child was seriously injured, and a Lynchburg man is in custody, after the juvenile was struck while playing, and the driver did not stop.

Ricky J. Davis, 59, of Lynchburg, is being held at the Lynchburg Jail.

According to Virginia State Police, Davis has been charged with hit and run, driving while suspended and inspection violations.

At 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, VSP was notified of the incident in the 6000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Campbell County.

According to the police report, the juvenile was playing in a yard and ran into the road, where the child was struck by Davis’ vehicle. Davis did not initially stop. The vehicle did make a turn back toward the scene after being informed of the crash but then made another U-turn and continued on again.

A witness was able to identify a license plate.

