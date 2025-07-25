A 28-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed in Lynchburg on Friday, and the initial police investigation points to a hit and run involving a white Tesla.

Brandon Salvia, of Amherst, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers are currently seeking information regarding a white Tesla with black rims and dark tinted windows that may have been involved in the crash.

Units from the Lynchburg fire and police departments responded to the fatal crash site in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive at 2:07 p.m. today.

The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash camera footage is asked to call (434) 455-6047.