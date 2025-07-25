Home Lynchburg: Motorcycle operator dead; Tesla driver sought for hit and run
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg: Motorcycle operator dead; Tesla driver sought for hit and run

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
white tesla lpd
Driver of white Tesla wanted for questioning in Lynchburg fatal hit-and-run accident. Image courtesy Lynchburg Police Department.

A 28-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed in Lynchburg on Friday, and the initial police investigation points to a hit and run involving a white Tesla.

Brandon Salvia, of Amherst, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers are currently seeking information regarding a white Tesla with black rims and dark tinted windows that may have been involved in the crash.

Units from the Lynchburg fire and police departments responded to the fatal crash site in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive at 2:07 p.m. today.

The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash camera footage is asked to call (434) 455-6047.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

LPD shooting suspect 050625
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg: Police hunt for man wanted in video gamer’s death, robbery

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Rivera Sun: Congress can stop the genocide in Gaza – why won’t they?

Rivera Sun

Gaza is being starved – deliberately, with cruel intention and shocking inhumanity.

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: Witnesses report driver accelerated, struck pedestrian after argument

Crystal Graham

A Waynesboro man is in police custody after a confrontation on Saturday that ended with him hitting the victim with his vehicle.

jeffrey epstein
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The Untouchables: The sexual predators within America’s power elite

John Whitehead
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In Florida

David Evans
chandler morris uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Is the new QB1, Chandler Morris, just here for the money?

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In California

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status