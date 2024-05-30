Countries
Local, Public Safety

Luray Police Department captain faces DUI charge in Rockingham County

Tracy Leicher
Published date:
Michael Wagoner
Michael Wagoner. Photo: Town of Luray

An officer with the Luray Police Department was charged with driving under the influence in the early morning hours of May 26.

The arrest was first announced on “Recently Booked,” an online arrest records website.

According to online court records, Michael Wagoner, 56, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. on Sunday.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy N.S. Brady charged Wagoner with A.18.2-266 / DWI 1st offense. Wagoner, listed as having a Broadway home address, was released on bond.

Details of what preceded Wagoner’s arrest have not yet been released. When Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson was contacted for additional information, he was not available for comment.

In a Wednesday phone call, Luray Police Department Chief Bow Cook stated the matter is a personnel issue and he is unable to comment on the incident or Wagoner’s employment status at this time.

Yet unverified reports indicate that Wagoner, who has been with the Luray Police Department for nearly a decade, submitted his resignation days after the DUI arrest. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, the Town of Luray webpage featuring Captain Wagoner’s contact number and photo had been deleted.

According to online court records, Wagoner is due to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on June 10, 2024.

Tracy Leicher

