Love nature? Shenandoah National Park offers lodging, landscape for professional artists

Published:
painting leaf leaves
(© rasstock – stock.adobe.com)

Does immersing yourself in nature for three weeks with free lodging sound like a dream? If you are a professional artist, and willing to present an educational program, you might be selected to be an Artist in Residence at Shenandoah National Park.

Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2023 program offering focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of the landscape.

Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of time to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging.

The selected artist is required to present two public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.

The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Artists of all disciplines may apply. The deadline is Feb. 14.

Applications are available online at https://www.callforentry.org

For more information, visit go.nps.gov/SHENArt

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

