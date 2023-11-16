Countries
Home Longwood steps up defense, gets road win at Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-61
Basketball, Sports

Longwood steps up defense, gets road win at Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-61

Chris Graham
Published date:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood locked down Maryland Eastern Shore after halftime en route to an 80-61 win on Wednesday night.

The Lancers (2-1) led 36-32 at the break, and extended the lead with tight D – limiting the Hawks to four makes from the field in the opening 10 minutes of the second half as the four-point lead ballooned to 20.

Szymon Zapala had a game high 15 points, and he and Michael Christmas — who finished with 11 —controlled the paint.

“It’s great to get a win on the road at a Division I program,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “Maryland Eastern Shore is coming off of a great year last year. They have a lot of new players, but I was really impressed and thought they competed hard and played hard from start to finish. I give them a lot of credit. I thought our guys were resilient and came back and took care of business in the second half in order to get the win.”

Walyn Napper finished with 12 points, and Jesper Granlund chipped in 12 points in the second half as well.

Now, the Lancers head back home to open up a five-game homestand as they host North Carolina Central on Saturday. Tip is set for 3 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Tickets are available at www.longwoodlancers.com/tickets.

