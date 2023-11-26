Countries
Longwood holds Lamar to 39 percent shooting in 83-72 win on Saturday
Basketball, Sports

Longwood holds Lamar to 39 percent shooting in 83-72 win on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:

longwoodEarly defense fueled a strong first half for Longwood men’s basketball, and the Lancers won their fifth straight with an 83-72 win over Lamar on the second day of the Brock Challenge.

Johnathan Massie led the charge with 20 points along with eight rebounds and three assists, and three other Lancers (5-1) finished in double figures – Michael ChristmasElijah Tucker and Emanuel Richards had a dozen apiece.

The Lancers defense, meanwhile, high-octane Lamar (3-3) offense that came in averaging better than 86 points per game to only 39 percent shooting from the floor.

Lamar’s B.B. Knight posted a game-high 21, but the Lancers limited the rest of his team to 17-of-47 shooting.

Longwood took a 45-30 lead into the break, and after halftime, the Lancers owned the first five minutes. Richards hit a pair of threes as a part of his career-best 12, and Tucker capped a 16-6 run with a thunderous slam dunk for a 61-36 lead with 15:09 to play.

Longwood takes on Bethune-Cookman to close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 following a matchup between Lamar and Delaware State. The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Tickets are still available, and fans can use the code ‘buytwo’ to buy two tickets and get two for FREE at www.longwoodlancers.com/tickets.

