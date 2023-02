After grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in the last six months, this freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available for $30/ton.

All the mulch is double-ground and landscape quality with no dyes.

Ivy MUC is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, in Charlottesville.

The Ivy MUC is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.rivanna.org/ivy-material-utilization-center-muc/