Live Coverage: UVA Basketball faces Villanova in the Hall of Fame Series
Basketball

Live Coverage: UVA Basketball faces Villanova in the Hall of Fame Series

Chris Graham
Published date:

UVA Basketball (2-0) faces Villanova (2-2) in a Hall of Fame Series game in Baltimore on Friday. #TeamAFP is on site at the CFG Bank Arena with live coverage.

Virginia vs. Villanova

uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Day/Time: Friday, 5 p.m. ET, CFG Arena, Baltimore, TNT (Brian Anderson/Grant Hill)

KenPom: Villanova 69-65, 62 percent win probability

BartTorvik: Villanova 66-65, 54 percent win probability

EvanMiya: Villanova 71-68, 58.2 percent win probability

First question of the day answered

Dai Dai Ames is starting at point guard for Virginia. This is a good sign on many levels.

I’d like to see Jacob Cofie crack the starting lineup soon. He’s an NBA player, sooner rather than later.

Had some internet issues, but I’m back

It’s 11-8 Villanova at the under-12 timeout, 11:29/1st.

Virginia is 3-of-11 from the field. One of the makes was an open three from Andrew Rohde, coming in as the second guard in a three-guard lineup off the bench.

‘Nova has an 11-6 advantage in rebounds. Five are offensive rebounds, leading to two baskets.

Three-point barrage

Virginia is 6-of-10 from three, including the last four – from Rohde, McKneely, Saunders and Cofie.

Villanova timeout: UVA leads 20-11, 7:26/1st.

We need to paint the seats black at JPJ

It’s gotta be something about background here.

Virginia is 8-of-13 from three. Bonkers.

Great ball movement to get good looks.

UVA leads 28-16, 3:38/1st.

Back at it here

Sorry. Got into a good conversation with my seatmate, who is a writer with the Baltimore Business Journal, covering sports business. Interesting stuff.

Virginia is 12-of-19 from three, and has outscored Villanova 18-7 in the opening 7:48 of the second half, to open a 49-33 lead.

The ‘Hoos had led 31-19 late in the first half, but ‘Nova closed on a 7-0 run to get to 31-26 at the half.

Isaac McKneely is 6-of-7 from the floor, 4-of-4 from three, and has 16 points.

Under-four: UVA leads by 12

Virginia leads 60-48 at the 4:08 timeout, which has become the under-four timeout because of a timeout on the floor for Elijah Saunders, who landed on Eric Dixon’s ankle on that jumper.

Everything has looked good – good defensive rotations, good ball movement, knocking down shots.

Final: Virginia 70, Villanova 60

Isaac McKneely had 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, 6-of-6 from three.

Andrew Rohde had 13 points off the bench.

Got to talk with both after the game. Lots to come tonight.





Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

