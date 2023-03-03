Countries
news liberty rallies from big early deficit to earn spot in asun championship
Sports

Liberty rallies from big early deficit to earn spot in ASUN Championship

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, overcoming an early 13-point deficit to top #3 seed Eastern Kentucky, 79-73, to earn a spot in Sunday’s ASUN Championship title game.

Liberty (26-7) will appear in its fourth ASUN title game in five years. The Flames will face No. 1 seed Kennesaw State (25-8) in Sunday’s championship game. Tip time is 3 p.m. from the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

Liberty freshman point guard Colin Porter enjoyed a career tonight, pouring in a career-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 5-of-9 shooting from three-point territory. Porter added five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.

Darius McGhee led all scorers, totaling 29 points for the second time in three nights.

A new Liberty Arena-record 4,043 fans were in attendance at tonight’s game. Liberty is 18-1 on its home court this season and has won 16 straight home contests.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

