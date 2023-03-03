Liberty rallies from big early deficit to earn spot in ASUN Championship

Liberty kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, overcoming an early 13-point deficit to top #3 seed Eastern Kentucky, 79-73, to earn a spot in Sunday’s ASUN Championship title game.

Liberty (26-7) will appear in its fourth ASUN title game in five years. The Flames will face No. 1 seed Kennesaw State (25-8) in Sunday’s championship game. Tip time is 3 p.m. from the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

Liberty freshman point guard Colin Porter enjoyed a career tonight, pouring in a career-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 5-of-9 shooting from three-point territory. Porter added five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.

Darius McGhee led all scorers, totaling 29 points for the second time in three nights.

A new Liberty Arena-record 4,043 fans were in attendance at tonight’s game. Liberty is 18-1 on its home court this season and has won 16 straight home contests.