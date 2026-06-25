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Home UVA Lacrosse: Alums Mikey Herring, Matthew Nunes hired to the coaching staff
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UVA Lacrosse: Alums Mikey Herring, Matthew Nunes hired to the coaching staff

Chris Graham
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kevin cassese uva lacrosse
Kevin Cassese. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Lacrosse coach Kevin Cassese announced on Thursday that he has hired alums Mikey Herring and Matthew Nunes as assistant coaches.

Herring will serve as UVA’s offensive coordinator; Nunes will assist UVA’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Chris Feifs, with the defense and oversee the Cavalier goaltenders.

Herring played at UVA from 2015-2019 and capped his playing career by helping the program capture its sixth NCAA championship, one of the two that the program won under former coach Lars Tiffany, who is now suing the school over the terms of his departure.

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Herring spent the previous three seasons as assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Dartmouth, where he also served as the Big Green’s recruiting coordinator.

Nunes was a four-year starter in net at UVA from 2022-2025 and concluded his career ranked second on the program’s all-time saves list with 657.

After graduating from UVA, he served as an assistant coach at Fairfield for the 2025-2026 academic year.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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