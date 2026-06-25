UVA Lacrosse coach Kevin Cassese announced on Thursday that he has hired alums Mikey Herring and Matthew Nunes as assistant coaches.

Herring will serve as UVA’s offensive coordinator; Nunes will assist UVA’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Chris Feifs, with the defense and oversee the Cavalier goaltenders.

Herring played at UVA from 2015-2019 and capped his playing career by helping the program capture its sixth NCAA championship, one of the two that the program won under former coach Lars Tiffany, who is now suing the school over the terms of his departure.

ICYMI

Herring spent the previous three seasons as assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Dartmouth, where he also served as the Big Green’s recruiting coordinator.

Nunes was a four-year starter in net at UVA from 2022-2025 and concluded his career ranked second on the program’s all-time saves list with 657.

After graduating from UVA, he served as an assistant coach at Fairfield for the 2025-2026 academic year.

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