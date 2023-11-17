Countries
Liberty defeats Furman, 88-74, to advance in Myrtle Beach Invitational
Basketball, Sports

Liberty defeats Furman, 88-74, to advance in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Chris Graham
Published date:

libertyNice win Thursday for Liberty over Furman, you remember Furman, the team that upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Liberty used a 20-2 run to take control on the way to an 88-74 win in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Flames (3-0) will next play Wichita State (4-0) on Friday night at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Wichita State defeated Coastal Carolina, 86-77, on Thursday.

Liberty, in its win on Thursday, shot 64.3 percent in the second half and 54.4 percent for the game to get past Furman (2-1).

Reigning Conference USA Player of the Week Kyle Rode paced the Flames with 19 points. Brody Peebles (16 points), Kaden Metheny (15 points) and Zach Cleveland (11 points) also scored in double figures.

“I’m very grateful for this win,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I have an unbelievable amount of respect for (Furman Head) Coach (Bob) Richey, their staff and what they’ve done as a program. They are really good. It felt like we had a really good win tonight. I think we have a chance to keep improving because of the quality of the opponent. I think we were really tested.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

