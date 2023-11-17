Liberty defeats Furman, 88-74, to advance in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nice win Thursday for Liberty over Furman, you remember Furman, the team that upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Liberty used a 20-2 run to take control on the way to an 88-74 win in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Flames (3-0) will next play Wichita State (4-0) on Friday night at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Wichita State defeated Coastal Carolina, 86-77, on Thursday.

Liberty, in its win on Thursday, shot 64.3 percent in the second half and 54.4 percent for the game to get past Furman (2-1).

Reigning Conference USA Player of the Week Kyle Rode paced the Flames with 19 points. Brody Peebles (16 points), Kaden Metheny (15 points) and Zach Cleveland (11 points) also scored in double figures.

“I’m very grateful for this win,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I have an unbelievable amount of respect for (Furman Head) Coach (Bob) Richey, their staff and what they’ve done as a program. They are really good. It felt like we had a really good win tonight. I think we have a chance to keep improving because of the quality of the opponent. I think we were really tested.”