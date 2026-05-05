Keswick Hall in Albemarle County will serve as a local qualifying site for the 2026 U.S. Open Championship on Tuesday, May 12.

The 18-hole qualifier represents the initial stage for players hoping to advance to the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Long Island’s Shinnecock Hill Golf Club from June 18-21.

Eighty-four competitors will vie for the top five spots that advance to final qualifying.

This will be the fourth straight year that Keswick Hall has been used for U.S. Open qualifying.

“Our superb team is thrilled to once again welcome aspiring U.S. Open participants to our beautiful resort to test their mettle against our Pete Dye-designed championship golf course,” says Molly Hardie, owner of Keswick Hall. “It is a tremendous honor to serve as a proving ground for these dedicated players as they pursue their hopes of securing a spot at Shinnecock Hills.”