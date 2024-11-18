Countries

Home Ken Mitchell announces candidacy for Sixth District seat in Congress in 2026 cycle
Politics

Ken Mitchell announces candidacy for Sixth District seat in Congress in 2026 cycle

Chris Graham
Published date:
ken mitchell
Photo: Ken Mitchell for Virginia

Ken Mitchell, fresh off getting 34.6 percent of the vote in his loss to Ben Cline in the race for the Sixth District seat in Congress, is back for more.

Mitchell announced in an email to supporters sent out on Sunday that he will run for the Democratic Party nomination for the Sixth District seat in the 2026 midterms.

“After a hard-fought race, I am ready to take on the MAGA movement with renewed energy, a fresh vision, and a strategic plan rooted in the lessons learned from this past election cycle,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Ben Cline, the incumbent Republican, has the obvious advantage in the district, which stretches from the Winchester area to the north down the spine of the Blue Ridge and the Interstate 81 corridor to the Roanoke/Salem area in the south.

A lot of green grass, and green grass doesn’t vote Democrat in today’s political environment.

The 2026 midterms will be more favorable for Democrats in general. The party of the incumbent president tends to lose a good amount of ground in midterm elections, and Democrats would seem to be in line to retake control of the House and the Senate in the 2026 cycle.

How that translates to the ruby red Sixth District is probably something we already know.

Getting to 40 percent is an accomplishment for a Democratic nominee in the Sixth.

The hope we have is the massive upset win that Tom Perriello pulled over in our sister district, the Fifth, which runs parallel to the Sixth on the east side of the Blue Ridge, in 2008.

It’s a faint memory, but, yes, it can happen.

“Our democracy is at a crossroads,” Mitchell said. “The people of the Sixth District deserve a representative who fights for their rights, stands up against extremism, and puts working families first, not a rubber stamp for the MAGA agenda. We’re building a grassroots campaign powered by the people because it’s time for real change in Washington.

“With a commitment to listening to every voice and reaching every community, I will focus on key issues like protecting reproductive rights, expanding access to affordable healthcare, addressing climate change, and defending our democracy from right-wing extremism,” Mitchell said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

