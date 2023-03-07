Countries

news kate collins middle students place at state jr beta club convention
Local

Kate Collins Middle students place at state Jr. Beta Club convention

Rebecca Barnabi

Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Kate Collins Middle School Jr. Beta Club members brought awards home to Waynesboro after they attended the Virginia Jr. Beta Convention in Hampton, Virginia.

Twenty-six Jr. Beta Club members competed at the state convention, including 16 8th graders and 10 7th graders. The Beta Club promotes academic achievement, character, service and leadership among students. This year’s convention was the first held in-person in more than three years, and activities range from academic contests to talent competitions.

Winners will compete in June in Kentucky at the National Jr. Beta Convention.

First Place: Elizabeth Caister – Visual Arts Painting

Third Place: Allison Vazquez and Greenlee Roberson – Two-Dimensional Design Third Place: Jasper McNicholas, Nilkanth Patel, Mariana Vazquez and Bennett Craft – Quiz Bowl

“All of our students performed well and our seventh-grade students are eager to return next school year with what they have learned this year, while our eighth graders are eager to do the same at the high school when they become Beta members. Many thanks to the supportive parents and our great bus driver, John Martin, who made this trip possible for our students.” David Lingenfelter, KCMS Jr. Beta Club Sponsor, said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

