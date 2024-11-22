JMU, UMW receive state grant funding to transition work-study programs to internships

Work-study programs at American colleges and universities provide students opportunities to pursue a degree while also earning income toward paying for their education.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) has awarded a $24,994 grant to the University of Mary Washington to focus work-study on campus as internships. For one year, the grant will provide start-up funding necessary for the transformational process which begins with student feedback and a goal to better understand the data and insights involving student employment on UMW’s campus.

“This grant funds an important part of our strategic effort to prepare our students for Life After Mary Washington. We know that students who participate in internships have the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge and reflect on their experiences which in turn builds their competence as they approach their careers in our regional economy and beyond,” said Kimberly Young, associate provost for career and workforce.

The grant-funded project will be led by UMW’s Center for Career and Professional Development in collaboration with the university’s Student Employment Work Group. The work group’s aim is to find the best ways to enhance the student employment experience. Insights collected in the process will particularly enhance federal work-study opportunities as part of a student’s academic funding.

SCHEV awarded more than $524,000 in grant funding to four institutions of higher learning through the third round of the Transformation Federal Work-Study grant. JMU, George Mason University and Fredericksburg’s Germanna Community College also receive grant funding. GMU and GCC each received $200,000 three-year grants, while JMU received a two-year grant for $100,000.

“These grants will help Virginia institutions transform their work study programs to accommodate the specific needs of students, while also providing high quality work-based learning experiences. As we continue to work to make Virginia the best state for education, providing support and flexibility for institutions to apply innovative approaches to programs like work study is critical for student success,” SCHEV Director Scott Fleming said.

In early 2024, UMW received two $100,000 V-TOP grants to enhance internship and work-based learning. A $250,000 grant awarded to UMW in summer 2022 created the Rappahannock Work and Learn Collaborative.

Approximately 1/3 of UMW students complete an internship before graduation, but the number grows if additional opportunities are available for students.

In previous rounds of funding, SCHEV distributed $492,372 to The College of William & Mary, Longwood University, Northern Virginia Community College, Old Dominion University, Piedmont Virginia Community College, University of Virginia at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech.