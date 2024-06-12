JMU, UVA students join Augusta County Clerk’s office as summer interns

Three local university students have been named Clerk’s Intern for the summer at the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Troy Porter, Mary Winters Blanchard and Eamon Lalley are the office’s 18th, 19th and 20th students to be selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“We are very pleased to have Troy, Mary and Eamon join the Clerk’s Office as our summer interns for our Clerk’s Internship Program,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “We very much look forward to working with all three students in the office this Summer.”

Porter is a senior at JMU completing a bachelor’s in Public Policy and Administration with a concentration in Management, and a minor in Criminal Justice. Blanchard is a rising senior at UVA pursuing a bachelor’s in Economics and Art History, with a minor in Social Entrepreneurship. Lalley is a rising senior at JMU pursuing a bachelor’s in history, with a minor in Political Science.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law. The Clerk’s Office Interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.