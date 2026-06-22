UVA Basketball alum Jay Huff was named to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, which will play at Dominican Republic and Mexico on July 3 and July 6.

Also named to the team: UR Basketball alum Jacob Gilyard.

Huff, a 2021 UVA hoops alum, is coming off his best statistical season as a pro – he averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game in the 2025-2026 season with the Indiana Pacers, who are coached by another UVA Basketball alum, Rick Carlisle.

Huff, at Virginia, averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game across his four-year college career.

You might remember his final season, the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 campaign – he averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shot per game in that one.

Gilyard played professionally in Italy and France in the 2025-2026 season, averaging in double-digits in scoring at both stops.

The 5’9” guard played in 42 NBA games in two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets between 2022-2024, averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

He played five seasons at Richmond, getting and using the extra year from COVID.

At UR, Gilyard averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

And, most impressively, he was a double-digit scorer all five years in college.

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