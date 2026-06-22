Donate
Donate
Home Jay Huff, Jacob Gilyard named to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team
Basketball

Jay Huff, Jacob Gilyard named to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team

Chris Graham
Published date:
jay huff uva basketball
Jay Huff. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Basketball alum Jay Huff was named to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, which will play at Dominican Republic and Mexico on July 3 and July 6.

Also named to the team: UR Basketball alum Jacob Gilyard.

Huff, a 2021 UVA hoops alum, is coming off his best statistical season as a pro – he averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game in the 2025-2026 season with the Indiana Pacers, who are coached by another UVA Basketball alum, Rick Carlisle.

Huff, at Virginia, averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game across his four-year college career.

You might remember his final season, the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 campaign – he averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shot per game in that one.

Jacob Gilyard
Jacob Gilyard. Photo: University of Richmond Athletics

Gilyard played professionally in Italy and France in the 2025-2026 season, averaging in double-digits in scoring at both stops.

The 5’9” guard played in 42 NBA games in two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets between 2022-2024, averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

He played five seasons at Richmond, getting and using the extra year from COVID.

At UR, Gilyard averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

And, most impressively, he was a double-digit scorer all five years in college.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
2 Gov. Spanberger announces compromise on retail weed, eyes 2027 rollout
3 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests
4 Waynesboro Police still mum on vehicle break-ins: Protecting the shield?
5 Rockingham County: Effort ongoing to reintroduce the American chestnut to the Valley

Latest News

augusta county sheriff's office
Local

Augusta County: Teen fled cops, twice, last week, and they still can’t find him

Chris Graham
data center technology networking
Politics, Virginia

Poll: Virginia residents make it clear where they stand on data centers

Chris Graham

We all use our phones, so the explosion in need for massive data centers, it’s our fault, but we’re also right to be upset at how we’re just letting these data centers go up with no concern for local and environmental impacts.

power line workers
Politics, Virginia

Virginia groups pushing for changes to laws governing utility mergers

Chris Graham

Virginia needs to strengthen state laws governing the review process for the proposed $66.8 billion purchase of Dominion Energy by the Florida-based NextEra Energy.

crime scene tape
Politics

Update: Albemarle County Police identify deceased in Sunday double-shooting

Chris Graham
lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany files suit over botched contract extension

Chris Graham
police officer on city street at night
Virginia

Carroll County: RV driver loses control on Interstate 77, one killed

Chris Graham
motorcycle helmet broken glass
Virginia

Floyd County: Roanoke man dies from injuries in three-vehicle crash

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status