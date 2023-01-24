Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news jay briscoe to appear on aew dynamite a half assed gesture but its what we get
Sports

Jay Briscoe to appear on AEW ‘Dynamite’: A half-assed gesture, but it’s what we get

Chris Graham
Published:
mark briscoe
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

Mark Briscoe will make his first appearance on AEW TV on Wednesday, in a bittersweet tribute match pitting him against Jay Lethal.

Briscoe’s brother, Jay – real name: Jamin Pugh – passed away on Jan. 17 in a car accident in Laurel, Del.

The Briscoes were the reigning and defending tag team champions in Ring of Honor, where the brothers debuted in 2002, and which they kept as their home base throughout their lengthy run.

Regarded by more than a few as the best tag team of the past 20 years, the Briscoes never did get a shot at working in either WWE or AEW, resulting from the fallout from homophobic tweets that Jay posted in 2013.

Jay had, in the years since, repeatedly apologized for the tweets and tried hard to make amends, but a scheduled tryout with WWE as the controversy over the tweets was scuttled, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns TBS and TNT, the broadcast partners of AEW, reportedly blocked AEW founder and booker Tony Khan from using the brothers on TV.

That stance drew WBD immense heat last week when word surfaced that the corporate giant blocked Khan’s plans for a tribute on last week’s “Dynamite,” which aired a day after Jay Briscoe’s passing.

The fact that WBD had no problem using “Dynamite” as a lead-in to the debut of a new show featuring Dana White, the embattled head of UFC, who was recently involved in an incident caught on video slapping his wife, and is now promoting a concussion-lawsuit-waiting-to-happen outfit called the Power Slap League, was particularly galling to many.

So, now, we get Mark Briscoe on AEW TV, on what would have been his brother’s 39th birthday.

It’s a half-assed gesture, but it’s all we’ll ever get, unfortunately.

We’ll never get to see the Briscoe brothers on a stage befitting them, which is a damn shame.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

guns
,

U.S. senators reintroduce legislation aiming to protect communities from assault weapons
Crystal Graham
Jamel S. McBee-Evans
,

Chesterfield County Police seek information on man reported missing on Monday
Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old male.

senior christmas
,

Terminally ill woman pleads with legislature to let patients choose to end lives
Crystal Graham

A Falls Church woman with terminal pancreatic cancer is urging Virginia lawmakers to pass medical aid-in-dying legislation . If they fail to pass it, she said she would have to move to Washington, D.C. to use its medical aid-in-dying law.

virginia
, , ,

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Chris Graham
prescription drug pills on pile of money
, ,

Coalition disappointed House put Big Pharma interests over health of Virginians
Crystal Graham
google
, ,

DOJ sues Google, alleging tech giant stacked the deck against ad competitors
Chris Graham

Free-roaming cats considered one of the most serious threats to Virginia wildlife
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy