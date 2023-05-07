It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

The rafters high above the floor in John Paul Jones Arena became a bit more crowded on Saturday afternoon, during the memorial service for former legendary Virginia basketball coach Terry Holland.

The new banner added to the collection is a welcome addition, for sure.

The banner unveiled by Virginia athletics director Carla Williams was simply adorned with the following, “Terry Holland, 1974-1990,” reflecting Coach Holland’s tenure as head men’s basketball coach for the Cavaliers.

The newest banner to sway in the rafters of JPJ now gently may be the most important banner of them all.

Yes, even the 2019 national championship banner.

The banner was part of the ceremony honoring the former Virginia basketball coach and AD, who passed away on Feb. 26.

The service lasted about four hours, and I genuinely believe that those in attendance, including myself, didn’t want to see it conclude.

For myself, who has enjoyed the privilege of following, supporting and writing about all things concerning Virginia basketball for the better part of six decades, it was an afternoon of nothing but happiness.

Not one second did I think about such foolishness as the transfer portal, NIL, conference realignment.

Just four hours surrounded by some of my childhood heroes, hearing story after story after story after story.

Did I mention the service was four hours?

Many former players and coaching colleagues came to town to speak about Coach Holland’s impact on their lives.

As important, many more players and colleagues came to just be in the arena, like me, to sit back, reflect about Coach Holland and the simpler times of college basketball.

Holland’s influence and impact goes far outside of a basketball arena.

It became clear early in the memorial just how much of a positive impact Holland had on everyone around him.

“Every time I was around him, I just wanted to give him a big hug and say thank you. Thank you for what you have done for Virginia basketball,” said current head coach Tony Bennett, who’s also done his share for UVA hoops as well.

As a young child, my earliest memories of Virginia basketball were my dad carrying a far too big child into University Hall for basketball games. In the early years of U Hall, children in the arms of an adult were admitted free. Times must have been a bit tough for my family.

I was in attendance for Barry Parkhill’s 51-point scoring barrage against Baldwin Wallace College. Yes, there was such a school, still is, and they had a basketball team in the early ‘70s.

I once told “BP,” who was my first college sports idol, that I was in U Hall for the game, and I was just amazed at what he did that night. Barry, in his natural humbleness replied, “Scott, you could have scored a bunch against them that night.”

Full disclaimer, no I could not have.

When Holland replaced Bill Gibson as head coach at Virginia in 1974, I remember my dad, who was an even greater fan of UVA sports than me, though not for long, told me, “Son, I’m worried about the new coach. I think he’s way too young, he’s going to get gobbled up by some of the ACC coaches.”

Well, my dad knew a great deal about sports, but, as things turned out, Coach Holland, not for long at least, didn’t get gobbled up by any other coach.

Who would have known that when the coach left the sidelines, he would have an even greater impact on the game?

“He was so supportive of the women’s program at a time when that was more the exception than the rule, for a men’s basketball coach to be so caring about the women’s game,” said Val Ackerman.

Ackerman played at UVA, starting all four years, before going onto a career in sports administration, including time as president of the WNBA. Ackerman is now commissioner of the Big East Conference.

Later, after returning to Charlottesville, Coach Holland played a key role in generating support and raising the funds necessary to build John Paul Jones Arena.

I remember being at a spring social in Augusta County for the Virginia Athletics Foundation in the spring of 2003. Coach Holland and wife, Ann, were in attendance.

Coach happened to have brought with him architectural renderings of what the new basketball arena might look like. He and Ann were showing those pictures off like grandparents would do with grandchildren.

In a way, those pictures were Holland’s pride and joy.

Thank you, coach.

What an honor to have known you.