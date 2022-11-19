Interstate 81 closed at exit 221 in Staunton due to overturned tractor-trailer

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are blocked at a key chokepoint in the Staunton area due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The location is at the overpass bridge for exit 221, the junction of I-81 and I-64. The ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 is also closed. There is no estimate on reopening lanes. Avoid the area.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) is a bypass around Staunton, and is serving as a detour route.

Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 220 and follows Route 262 north to rejoin the interstate at exit 225.

Southbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 225 and follows Route 262 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 220.

The overturned tractor trailer was reported to the Virginia Department of Transportation shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The truck was hauling a liquid cargo that will need to be cleaned up before all lanes can reopen.

Freezing temperatures may also require I-81 lanes to be salted before opening to traffic. VDOT is investigating damage to the I-64/I-81 overpass bridge, and repairs may be necessary before it reopens.