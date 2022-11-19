Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news interstate 81 closed at exit 221 in staunton due to overturned tractor trailer
Local/Virginia

Interstate 81 closed at exit 221 in Staunton due to overturned tractor-trailer

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are blocked at a key chokepoint in the Staunton area due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The location is at the overpass bridge for exit 221, the junction of I-81 and I-64. The ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 is also closed. There is no estimate on reopening lanes. Avoid the area.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) is a bypass around Staunton, and is serving as a detour route.

  • Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 220 and follows Route 262 north to rejoin the interstate at exit 225.
  • Southbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 225 and follows Route 262 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 220.

The overturned tractor trailer was reported to the Virginia Department of Transportation shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The truck was hauling a liquid cargo that will need to be cleaned up before all lanes can reopen.

Freezing temperatures may also require I-81 lanes to be salted before opening to traffic. VDOT is investigating damage to the I-64/I-81 overpass bridge, and repairs may be necessary before it reopens.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

George Mason

Boston College rides hot shooting first half to 71-56 win over George Mason
Chris Graham
uva health

Study: Treatment for essential tremor shown to be highly effective after 5 years
Crystal Graham

A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows.

vmi

Game Notes: VMI hosts The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South
Chris Graham

The VMI Football will close out its 2022 season against a familiar foe, hosting The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South as the two sides battle for the Silver Shako.

backyard chickens

Backyard bird owners should protect their flocks from avian influenza, or HPAI
Crystal Graham
odu football

Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State
Chris Graham
Capitol Christmas Tree 2022

Capitol Christmas Tree delivered to West Lawn, lighting ceremony on Nov. 29
NewsDesk
court law

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
Chris Graham