News & Views

Hurley Flood Relief Program passes $2M mark: Help for victims of 2021 flooding

Chris Graham
Published:
wet road
(© Ajax9 – stock.adobe.com)

Flood relief for a Southwest Virginia town that suffered millions of dollars in flood damage last year reached a significant milestone this week.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that the Hurley Relief Fund has distributed more than $2 million to the local community.

The Aug. 31, 2021, flooding event in Hurley led to a state declaration of emergency and federal Major Disaster Declaration.

The Hurley Flood Relief Program, which was created during the 2022 General Assembly session, provided $11.4 million in aid for the residents of Hurley that were affected by the flooding.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is partnering with the Buchanan County Department of Social Services to administer the program.

The program began accepting applications on Nov. 9.

Direct assistance is being distributed to eligible households and businesses whose properties sustained flood-related damage according to the guidelines of the program.

To find out more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.

“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” Youngkin said. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

tony bennett

Chris Graham
farm credit of virginias

Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

cutting real christmas tree

Crystal Graham

Whether your family buys a fake tree or visits a local farm to buy a real tree, it's important to understand the environmental significance of your choice.

smoke alarm

Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Chris Graham
house for sale

Crystal Graham
christmas tree recycling

Chris Graham