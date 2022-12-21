Hurley Flood Relief Program passes $2M mark: Help for victims of 2021 flooding

Flood relief for a Southwest Virginia town that suffered millions of dollars in flood damage last year reached a significant milestone this week.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that the Hurley Relief Fund has distributed more than $2 million to the local community.

The Aug. 31, 2021, flooding event in Hurley led to a state declaration of emergency and federal Major Disaster Declaration.

The Hurley Flood Relief Program, which was created during the 2022 General Assembly session, provided $11.4 million in aid for the residents of Hurley that were affected by the flooding.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is partnering with the Buchanan County Department of Social Services to administer the program.

The program began accepting applications on Nov. 9.

Direct assistance is being distributed to eligible households and businesses whose properties sustained flood-related damage according to the guidelines of the program.

To find out more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.

“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” Youngkin said. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”