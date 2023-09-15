Countries
Hospital employee sexually assaulted on elevator, police release photo of suspect
Politics, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond sexual assault hospital suspect
Photo submitted by Richmond Police

A Richmond hospital employee was sexually assaulted in an elevator, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Officers were called to Chippenham Hospital on Jahnke Road on Saturday at 7 a.m. for a report of sexual battery.

A male suspect was captured on surveillance camera. After the alleged assault, the suspect left the area, possibly boarding a GRTC bus.

The suspect is described as a 35-40 year old male, 5’10” to 6’ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective P. Bruington at (804) 646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

