news hopewell woman shot while driving on i 295 early saturday morning
State/National

Hopewell: Woman shot while driving on I-295 early Saturday morning

Chris Graham
Published:
road
(© monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

A Hopewell woman was shot while driving on I-295 early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 12:53 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, in the northbound lanes of I-295 in the City of Hopewell.

A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I-295 when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting at the vehicle as it traveled down the interstate.

A 36-year-old female from Hopewell was operating the Toyota. She was struck and was able to pull over at the 13-mile marker.

The woman was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or by emailing [email protected]

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

