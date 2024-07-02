Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Animal lovers and animal rights organizations across the United States are cringing in disgust this week after yet another animal neglect situation has been discovered.

The Portage County Animal Protective League (Portage APL) reportedly saved 184 animals on June 26, 2024 from a situation in Portage County, Ohio.

The floors were covered in waste, and animals did not have access to food and water.

A variety of animals was rescued, including four horses, five miniature horses, a donkey, two cows, four goats, two sheep, 11 pigs, five dogs, 16 cats and 16 rabbits.

“All the animals removed were living in unsanitary, filthy conditions without appropriate food,” Portage APL said. “Many animals were visibly underweight, and some were obviously suffering from injuries and illness.”

A calve was unable to stand because of malnourishment and caged animals were sitting in waste.

Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary took in the goats, two horses and two sheep.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Whispering Acres founder Janine Smalley said. “We get them in when they are at their lowest and the people who own them are at their lowest.”

According to Smalley, the animals will need at least three months to recover, and recovery may be longer for some.

“It’s very fortunate that they’re alive,” Smalley said. “Some of the ones that we got here are hanging on by a thread, but they are alive and we’re working very hard to keep them going.”

Some turtles died after being rescued, the Portage APL said. Some of the animals “resembled skeletons.”

“The horses and goats were so hungry they had eaten the bark off of the trees in the paddock,” Portage APL said.