Harrisonburg to connect community, visitor with tool to look up work with permits

Community members, business owners and visitors now have access to a tool to look up permits within city property or public right-of-way.

The IMAP, or Infrastructure Maintenance and Activity Portal, is an interactive tool that lets users look up work from utility companies on gas or telecommunications lines, for instance, in addition to some city department efforts.

Using the online tool, community members will be able to see what is currently happening or scheduled to take place in the near future and look up available details about activities such as when work is planned and who the contact person or organization is for an activity.

“We know there is a need to get more information out to our community about work that might impact their property or business so they can plan ahead for those impacts,” Harrisonburg Public Works Support Services Manager Harsit Patel said. “Likewise, it’s very common for someone in our community to see activities happening and want to learn more – especially if the work is happening near their home or business – and we want them to be able to get the information they need as quickly as possible.”

IMAP features include:

Permit number

Address in which the work is to take place

Timeframe in which work is expected to take place (permits are valid for a six-month window)

Status of the activity

Permit applicant and their contact number

Brief description of the activity

The city plans to continue enhancing the IMAP with the addition of city-approved special event road closures – such as for street festivals – and Public Works-planned transportation projects. Additionally, some urgent activities or emergency work may move forward before the IMAP can be updated, depending on the urgency of the situation. The IMAP is updated once a week. The IMAP also will list completed or expired activities for anyone who wishes to search past efforts.

For more information about the IMAP, visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/imap.