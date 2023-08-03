Countries
Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Chris Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg Police Department, along with the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Emergency Communication Center, will take part in a mass casualty response training on Friday at Harrisonburg High School.

Residents will see an increased number of first responders in the area during the training, which will be completed by noon, and should not be alarmed.

The scenario allows first responders an opportunity to work together on a major incident from the time a call comes in until the conclusion of the scenario.

Working jointly with three separate entities of public safety and surrounding agencies provides a real-life experience of a joint response.

“Collaborating with partner agencies is necessary with any major incident, having the opportunity to train together helps all involved better understand what that response will look like,” HPD Lt. Chris Monahan said. “Having the opportunity to identify strengths and weaknesses in training allows us to learn, adapt, and improve our response if called upon.”





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

