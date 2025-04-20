Home Harrisonburg: Last day to register for annual Soap Box Derby is May 5
Education, Local

Harrisonburg: Last day to register for annual Soap Box Derby is May 5

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby returns for its 20th anniversary year on Saturday, May 10.

The Rotary Club of Rockingham County is gearing up for a day of racing action on Research Drive in Harrisonburg, which will be transformed for the day into a track for the event.

Spectators can line the route to cheer on their favorite racers. Organizers have implemented safety measures to ensure the well-being of all participants and attendees.

The derby is a neat opportunity for children and teenagers to design and construct their own gravity-powered cars.

Participants assemble their vehicles from a kit, customizing the outside, and refining factors such as weight, aerodynamics and safety measures to ensure a thrilling yet secure race.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Soap Box Derby once again,” said Matt Findley, the Soap Box Committee chair. “This event has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together and showcases the incredible talent and creativity of our participants. We invite everyone to join us on May 10 for an unforgettable day of racing and family fun.”

Registration for the Soap Box Derby is now open, and individuals or teams interested in participating can find more information and sign up on the official Rotary Soap Box Derby website at harrisonburg.soapboxderby.org.

The last day for driver registration is Monday, May 5.

For driving and racecar questions, contact Thomas Rea at [email protected] or 540-239-0023.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to support this exciting community event. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Bob Strimer at [email protected] or 206-930-7216.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia

Maryland man leads Virginia State Police on pursuit, stopped after striking transit bus

Crystal Graham
Isaiah Augustave uva football
Football

UVA Football: Elliott poaches Colorado’s leading rusher from portal

Chris Graham

Deion Sanders said this week, in a viral video blasting UVA Football for trying to poach one of his players, that he would let Virginia “have one” and not say anything about it.

vdot road
Local

VDOT: Road work, maintenance schedule for the week of April 21-25

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance on local roads for the week of April 21-25.

donald trump economy
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Virginia companies rolling the dice on expansions in face of Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
rappahannock tribe fones cliff
Virginia

Rappahannock Tribe making massive strides in the ‘land back’ movement

Chris Graham
staunton april 19 rally
Local, Virginia

Staunton Police did what they should have done to keep rallygoers safe

Chris Graham
police officer crime tape at crime scene
Local

Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status