Harrisonburg: Last day to register for annual Soap Box Derby is May 5

The Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby returns for its 20th anniversary year on Saturday, May 10.

The Rotary Club of Rockingham County is gearing up for a day of racing action on Research Drive in Harrisonburg, which will be transformed for the day into a track for the event.

Spectators can line the route to cheer on their favorite racers. Organizers have implemented safety measures to ensure the well-being of all participants and attendees.

The derby is a neat opportunity for children and teenagers to design and construct their own gravity-powered cars.

Participants assemble their vehicles from a kit, customizing the outside, and refining factors such as weight, aerodynamics and safety measures to ensure a thrilling yet secure race.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Soap Box Derby once again,” said Matt Findley, the Soap Box Committee chair. “This event has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together and showcases the incredible talent and creativity of our participants. We invite everyone to join us on May 10 for an unforgettable day of racing and family fun.”

Registration for the Soap Box Derby is now open, and individuals or teams interested in participating can find more information and sign up on the official Rotary Soap Box Derby website at harrisonburg.soapboxderby.org.

The last day for driver registration is Monday, May 5.

For driving and racecar questions, contact Thomas Rea at [email protected] or 540-239-0023.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to support this exciting community event. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Bob Strimer at [email protected] or 206-930-7216.