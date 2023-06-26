Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will hold its annual Independence Day Fireworks show on Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m.

Westover Park will be the launch site for the Independence Day Fireworks display. The upper portion of the park including the Price Rotary Senior Center, park shelters, playground and disc golf course will close July 1 at 1 p.m. and will reopen Sunday, July 2 at 8 a.m.

The lower portion including Westover Pool, skate park, parking areas and all outdoor spaces will close Saturday 5 p.m. and reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.

If you’re planning on attending the fireworks display, there are some viewing locations in and around Downtown Harrisonburg that are optimal for viewing.

Viewing locations

Turner Pavilion and Park, 228 S. Liberty St.

Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garber’s Church Rd.

Top of Water Street parking deck

Several festive activities will be happening in Downtown Harrisonburg, too, starting this weekend.

Enjoy Brother Craft Brewing Co.’s 4th of July Celebration, and Sage Bird Ciderworks’ Long Light Solstice Celebration during the day on Saturday. Runners can also register for VA Momentum’s Valley 4th Run taking place on July 4th.

Take part in downtown’s culinary scene Independence Day weekend and grab a bite to eat in Downtown Harrisonburg before or after the fireworks show.

Fireworks are made possible by financial sponsorships from InterChange Group, Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Glofiber, iHeart Media, the City of Harrisonburg and proceeds from the Friendly City Fortune raffle.

The rain date for Harrisonburg’s Independence Day Fireworks will be Wednesday, July 5.

For the most up-to-date information on the fireworks, visit HDR’s Facebook page.