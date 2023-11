The Harrisonburg Electoral Board officially certified the write-in candidates for the Soil and Water Director positions following a thorough review of the Nov. 7 election results.

The Electoral Board found that Jeff Heie and Tyler Adams have emerged as the winners.

The top three individuals receiving the most votes are as follows:

Jeff Heie – 498

Tyler Adams – 432

Russell Presnell – 420

For more information, visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/registrar